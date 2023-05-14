Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Ankara

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Turkish incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who planned to wait for the results of Sunday’s presidential polls in Ankara, has arrived in Istanbul.

The TRT state broadcaster and the Demiroren news agency aired his meeting with people in Istanbul’s Kisikli district.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan cast his vote in Istanbul and planned to stay in that city until the voting results are announced. But later, for undisclosed reasons, he returned to Ankara.

Meanwhile, people are gathering near the office of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party in the capital city, waiting for the president’s appearance.