Erdogan says Turkey’s elections going without problems

ISTANBUL, May 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections were proceeding without any problems on Sunday.

"According to the data we have, the elections are going without any problems. I hope they will benefit democracy," Erdogan, who is running for re-election, told reporters after casting a ballot at a polling station in an Istanbul school.

He urged voters to come to polling stations, which are closing at 5 pm.

"I’m hoping for a good future following the vote count. I urge all our voters to take part in the elections without hesitation before 5 pm in order to show the strength of the Turkish democracy," the president said.

Security measures were reinforced at the site. Special services inspected all people going into the school.

The presidential contenders are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan, who was nominated by the ATA Alliance party. The winning candidate has to muster more than 50% of the vote. Turkish analysts have said the elections could go into a runoff, which would take place on May 28. The parliamentary elections involve 36 parties, some of which have formed alliances to overcome the 7% barrier.