Elections in Moldova’s Gagauzia region going without incident — officials

COMRAT /Moldova/, May 14. /TASS/. The Gagauz Central Elections Commission has so far registered no serious violations in the ongoing runoff elections of the region’s head, commission’s Chairwoman Yana Kovalenko told TASS on Sunday.

She said there had been no violations that have the potential to influence the outcome of the vote, making the statement after Moldovan authorities reported some infractions. Moldovan elections officials said campaign donations to one of the candidates exceeded the permitted level, while the Moldovan police said foreign nationals were involved in the election campaign.

"All these violations took place in the first round," she said. "As of this time, the Central Elections Commission has no data at hand that would point to violations by one or another contender," she said.

The contenders in the runoff vote are opposition candidates Yevgeniya Gutsul of the Sor party and Grigory Uzun of the Socialist party.