Italian president to meet with Zelensky on May 13 — news agency

ROME, May 12. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on May 13, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the report, the meeting will be held at the Quirinal Palace in Rome. The agency did not specify the time of the meeting. Earlier, the Vatican said that Pope Francis may meet with Zelensky. According to TASS’ sources, the Ukrainian side requested the meeting a couple of days ago.

Zelensky has already visited several European capitals. Media outlets report that he is also expected to visit Berlin.