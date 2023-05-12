Canada intends to impose sanctions against Moldovans in relation to Russia’s special op

OTTAWA, May 12. /TASS/. Authorities in Canada have the intention to establish sanctions against Moldovan individuals and entities over Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Thursday.

"These new regulations will allow Canada to sanction individuals and related entities in Moldova who are committing systematic human rights violations, endangering international peace and security, or who have engaged in significant acts of corruption," reads the statement following Trudeau’s meeting in Ottawa with Moldavan leader Maia Sandu. For this purpose, Canada intends "to establish a new set of sanctions regulations under the [Canadian] Special Economic Measures Act," which is currently being used against Russia over its what it calls "illegal" actions in Ukraine.

Trudeau and Sandi also discussed the humanitarian crisis stemming from the situation in Ukraine, as a large number of Ukrainian refugees have fled to Moldova. The Canadian prime minister announced that Ottawa would support a new $2 million project to provide training, equipment, and technical assistance to Moldova’s National Police in their effort "to address security issues in communities with increased mobility."

Earlier, Trudeau’s press service announced that the Moldovan president would visit Ottawa from May 11 to 12. On Thursday, Sandu had a closed-door meeting with the Canadian premier.