Armenian, Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Moscow May 19 — Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, May 10. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a fresh meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow on May 19 to continue talks on the text of a peace agreement, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told TASS on Wednesday.

"Talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Moscow on May 19, at the invitation of the Russian side," she said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to meet in Brussels on May 14.