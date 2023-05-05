Armenia ready to accept Russia’s proposal on settlement with Azerbaijan — PM

YEREVAN, May 5. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan said on Friday that his country is ready to accept Russia’s August 2022 proposal on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, which was turned down by Azerbaijan and which has not been put forward again.

"In August 2022, we received the Russian side’s proposal on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and were ready to sign it. But Azerbaijan turned it down. After that, we did not see these proposals put on the table by Russia again. I repeat, as soon as such a proposal is voiced, we are ready to move forward on it. We need to know how important it is for Russia to promote its proposal," he said in an interview with Radio Liberty (listed as a foreign agent media).

He recalled that under this proposal, the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status is to be postponed and Russian peacekeepers are to stay in the area.