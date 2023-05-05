Poland to step up security for its diplomats in Moscow — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Poland plans to enhance protection for its diplomats in Moscow, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said on Friday.

"Polish diplomats [in Moscow] have been under protection for a year, after the situation with [Russian] Ambassador [Sergey] Andreyev occurred. But we are working to take better care of them," he said in an interview with the RMF-24 radio station.

He acknowledged that there is talk in the Polish community about possibly completely severing diplomatic relations with Russia. "Journalists, politicians from the opposition and the ruling party, and even ordinary people are asking us about this," Jasina said, adding that maintaining diplomatic relations with Russia "is a matter of taking care of our citizens and also a matter of preserving channels of communication."

"Most European Union nations have decided to keep their ambassadors in Moscow," he recalled.

On May 9, 2022, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev, his wife, and a group of Russian diplomats were doused with red paint when they were laying wreaths at the memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers.