Dutch king receives Ukrainian president — media

THE HAGUE, May 4. /TASS/. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands received Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at his residence in The Hague on Thursday, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation reported.

According to the media outlet, this was Willem-Alexander’s first-ever meeting with Zelensky. The details of their conversation weren’t made public.

Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and parliament members, visited the International Criminal Court and delivered a speech.