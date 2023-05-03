US advises Americans to reconsider travelling to Russia — Blinken

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The United States has recommended that all Americans, including journalists, have reconsidered travelling to Russia due to the threat of "wrongful detention", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an online interview with the Washington Post on Wednesday.

"As a government we can certainly recommend that anyone with a US passport strongly reconsider traveling to a handful of countries that are known to do this (to engage in this practice of wrongful detention - TASS), and we’d say the same thing to journalists. But I also recognize that you feel that you have a job to do, it’s an invaluable job, and ultimately journalists have to balance that risk, calculate that risk," Blinken said when asked by the journalist whether the Department of State should tell journalists to avoid travelling to Russia and Belarus.