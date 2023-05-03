Russia records 3,214 daily COVID cases, 33 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,214 over the past day to 22,862,069, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 3,404 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,054 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 3.2 times the figure from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 65 regions, while in ten regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten other regions. A day earlier, 328 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 358 over the past day versus 353 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,507,807, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 237 over the past day versus 195 a day earlier, reaching 1,940,483.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,549 over the past day, reaching 22,265,627, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 4,503 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 33 over the past day, reaching 398,399, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 30 COVID-19 deaths were registered.