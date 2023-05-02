Gaza radicals fired three rockets at Israel — army

TEL AVIV, May 2. /TASS/. Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired three rockets into Israel on Tuesday, they landed in an uninhabited area, the army press office reported.

"Three rockets were lauched from Gaza towards Israeli territory," the statement said, pointing out that they landed in an uninhabited area. The military noted that "no interceptors were launched in accordance with policy."

The Israel Defense Forces press office earlier reported "sirens sounding in southern Israel." According to it, the sirens sounded in the area of the Sa'ad kibbutz (agricultural settlement - TASS), located near the border with Gaza.

Israel's state-run Kan Radio reported that the rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip following the announcement on Tuesday night of the death in an Israeli prison of Khader Adnan, an activist of the radical Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, who had been on hunger strike for about three months. He had been charged with involvement in terrorist activities and refused medical treatment, the radio station said, citing the Israeli prison authority.