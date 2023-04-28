Next meeting of SCO defense ministers to be held in Kazakhstan in 2024

ASTANA, April 29. /TASS/. The next meeting between defense ministers from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be organized in Kazakhstan in 2024, the Kazakh defense ministry said on Friday.

Indian, Kazakh, Chinese, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Russian, Tajik, and Uzbek defense ministers met in New Delhi on Friday to exchange views on defense cooperation within the organization in the present-day geopolitical situation. "The next meeting of the SCO defense ministers will be held in Kazakhstan in 2024," it said.

Participants in Friday’s meeting noted that trust-building measures in the military sphere, the coordination of efforts of the SCO states to counter new challenges and threats to region security continue to be high on the agenda of the association, the ministry added,

Kazakhstan will hold presidency in the SCO from July 2023 to July 2024.