US not seeking conflict with Russia in Syria — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The United States is not seeking conflict with Russia in Syria and is using the deconfliction line to prevent incidents, Department of Defense Spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Thursday.

The statement came in response to an article by The Wall Street Journal, suggesting that the number of incidents in the Syrian airspace, involving Russian and US aircraft, has increased.

"When it comes to Syria, our focus remains singular in terms of why we're there and what it is we're trying to do, which is <…> support the enduring defeat of ISIS [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia]," he said. "We're not seeking to get into a conflict with Russia, nor are we looking to divert attention from why it is that we're there."

"So we'll continue to use the deconfliction line will continue to use both public and private means to communicate with the Russians on what is and is not appropriate," Ryder added.