Lula da Silva calls for peace rather than ‘adding fuel to the fire’ in Ukrainian conflict

MADRID, April 27. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke in favor of contributing to resolving the situation in Ukraine, rather than ‘adding fuel to the fire’, according to the president’s interview in the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The Brazilian leader believes that French President Emmanuel "Macron is also interested in participating in peacebuilding." "It seems impossible to achieve peace, but we will achieve it," Lula da Silva said, "We need people trying to achieve peace, not just adding fuel to the fire."

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine "started because there hasn't been an opportunity for dialogue among world leaders for a long time." "I'm more interested in talking about ending the war," the president noted, "It's important to look for leaders who want to talk about peace. China can participate, Mexico, Indonesia." "We already have a war with the extreme right in the world, fascism is back, Nazism is back, we can't have a war in Europe again," he added.

"When German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz visited Brazil, he asked us to send tank rockets bought from Germany to be used in case of war," Lula da Silva revealed, "I told Scholz that I wouldn’t sell them because if a rocket was fired and Russia found out that Brazil had sold it, Brazil would become a party to this war." "I want to talk to countries that have nothing to do with the war to restore peace," the president explained. According to him, the conflict in Ukraine could be linked to "electoral political interests."

"Don't ask me how [to stop the conflict], because first we have to sit down [to negotiate]," Lula da Silva added, "Often you don't need a winner in a war." He also believes it is possible to "come to an agreement." "The creation of the EU is a proof of this ability, of human reason," the president said, "It is possible between Russia and Ukraine, and that is why I am trying to do my part.".