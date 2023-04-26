Zelensky says he had long, meaningful phone call with China’s Xi

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had a long and meaningful phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account.

Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergey Nikiforov, said that the phone conversation between the Ukrainian and Chinese presidents lasted about an hour.

"The Ukrainian president has just completed almost an hour-long telephone conversation with the leader of the People’s Republic of China. Details will follow a little later," Nikiforov wrote on Wednesday on his Facebook page (Facebook is a social media owned by US corporation Meta that is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia).

Zelensky and Xi Jinping were last in contact in early January 2022.