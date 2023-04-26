Kiev’s actions threaten continent’s nuclear security — ex-Ukrainian PM

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Illegal actions by the Kiev regime which destroy nuclear facilities are threatening the continent’s nuclear security, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (in office 2010-2014) said on Wednesday.

"Today, the illegal activity of the Kiev regime is again threatening the nuclear security of our continent. The Kiev regime is destroying nuclear facilities without thinking of consequences which threaten the safe and reliable operation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and substantially increase the risk of an accident," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, due to its ownership by Meta, which has been deemed an extremist organization in Russia) on the 37th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

"On the anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl NPP accident I would like to express hope that such a tragedy will never be repeated. Eternal memory to those who perished," Azarov added.

Since last February, when Russia took control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the units of the Ukrainian army have been periodically shelling both residential districts of the city of Energodar where the nuclear facility is located and the premises of the nuclear station, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. Lately, no strikes directly on the ZNPP have been recorded but Ukrainian troops continue shelling the Dnieper’s coastline.