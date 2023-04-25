South Africa’s ruling party decides to withdraw from ICC — president

PRETORIA, April 25. /TASS/. South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has decided to withdraw the country from the International Criminal Court (ICC), South African president Cyril Ramaphosa reported on Tuesday.

"The decision of the ANC to withdraw the country from the International Criminal Court is due to the ICC’s bias in certain situations," he said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Pretoria.

As the official spokesman for the South African president told TASS, to withdraw from the ICC, the parliament needs the corresponding decision of the National Assembly. The ANC has a majority in the lower house of the South African parliament.