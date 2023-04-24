Borrell calls for talks on Ukraine, but from 'position of strength' — interview

PARIS, April 24. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said he believes Western allies need to start preparing for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but he stressed that Kiev should participate in any possible talks from the position of strength, according to his interview with Le Monde that was published on Monday.

"I know that we have to start preparing for peace, but it will depend on the balance of forces on the battlefield. Ukraine will have to take a position of strength when it comes to peace talks. Let's not deceive ourselves," he said in the interview.

The post-conflict period won’t come tomorrow, he added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 7 that Russia does not see any conditions for the situation in Ukraine to make a transition to a course toward peace, so Moscow continues the special military operation to achieve its goals. On April 18, Peskov said that Russia is ready to listen to any ideas for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which take into account Moscow’s interests and concerns.