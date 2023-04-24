Trilateral agreements on Karabakh have no alternatives — Kremlin on checkpoint in Lachin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's decision to establish a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor requires additional mediation efforts by Russia, and Moscow will continue to promote the implementation of the trilateral agreements concluded by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which remain without alternatives, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

While commenting on Azerbaijan's checkpoint, established in the Lachin corridor, Peskov said that "the situation is really difficult" and "requires additional efforts" and the understanding on the part of Yerevan and Baku there is no alternative to the implementation of trilateral agreements concluded by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Russia continues its mediation efforts, mainly the efforts to implement all provisions of the trilateral documents, signed two years ago. Russia will continue to work on this together with Yerevan and Baku. We stay in touch," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out. "We have been working together with the capitals, I mean with Yerevan and Baku. And we will continue doing so."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately resume compliance with the existing agreements and expressed concern about growing cease-fire violations in Karabakh. The Russian Foreign Ministry also cautioned "external Western actors" against attempts to throw the situation off balance, including smear campaigns against Russia.