Yerevan slams Baku’s reports about border shooting as disinformation

YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. The Armenian defense ministry has slammed Azerbaijan’s reports that its positions came under shooting by the Armenian side as disinformation.

"The Azerbaijani defense ministry’s reports that at 3:10 (2:10 Moscow time) on April 23 Armenian army units allegedly opened gunfire at the Azerbaijani positions at the southeastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border are yet another disinformation," it said.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani defense ministry reported shooting in the Lachin corridor from the Armenian side.