Berlin takes note of Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement on diplomats’ expulsion — source

BERLIN, April 22. /TASS/. Berlin has taken note of the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson concerning the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany, a source at the German Federal Foreign Office told TASS on Saturday.

"We did take note of the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson," the foreign office said. "Over the recent weeks, the German government and the Russian counterparts have been in contact over the workforce of the respective diplomatic missions abroad," the ministry stressed.

"Today’s flight is related to this," the German Federal Foreign Office concluded.

Germany’s DPA news agency reported that a Russian plane departed from Moscow on Saturday to land in Berlin. It was claimed that the flight had special diplomatic clearance. Initially, no details about either the cargo or passengers were reported. However, as the DPA said, it can be assumed that this flight was related to diplomats.