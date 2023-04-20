Armenia ready to host CSTO mission, wants it to be useful, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, April 20. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to host a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on its border with Azerbaijan, but the republic wants it to be useful for both the country and the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Not only Russia is ready, Armenia is ready, too, and we have voiced our concerns, our wishes for the CSTO mission to be useful, which is important for our country and for the region," he maintained.

The Armenian prime minister recalled that his county fulfilled its commitments as the chair and a member of the CSTO in 2022, when CSTO troops were deployed in Kazakhstan. "We expect more from the CSTO mission than we do from the EU mission," he added.