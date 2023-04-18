G7 foreign ministers adopt statement with points on Ukraine, DPRK, anti-Russian sanctions after meeting in Japan.

G7 foreign ministers condemn DPRK’s missile launches, call for Pyongyang’s complete rejection of nuclear weapons - statement.

G7 to thwart third countries’ arms shipments to Russia, to take measures against those sending aid to Russia - statement.

G7 supports looking into establishment of ‘international tribunal’ based on Ukraine’s legal system - statement.

G7 supports efforts of international judicial structures, especially ICC, in light of situation in Ukraine - statement.