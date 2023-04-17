China's military escorts US navy destroyer through Taiwan Strait — PLA command

SHANGHAI, April 17. /TASS/. China's military escorted the US navy missile destroyer USS Milius as it passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said on Monday on her official account in the messenger Wichat.

"On April 16, the US missile destroyer Milius passed through the Taiwan Strait, sparking public speculation. The PLA's Eastern Theater Command deployed military assets to escort the US destroyer all along its route. The combat zone troops maintain a high degree of combat readiness at all times and are determined to protect state sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the region," Shi said, without specifying what forces and equipment had been deployed to escort the US naval vessel.

The PLA conducted drills on April 8-10 in the Taiwan Strait and in waters north, south and east of the island. The drills were designated "Joint Sword" and patrols around Taiwan were conducted in parallel. The exercise was held in response to a trip by the head of the Taiwanese administration, Tsai Ing-wen, who "transited" through the United States.

Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, met with Tsai in California on April 5. After the meeting, the US side declared it was necessary to continue selling arms to Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry protested, saying that Beijing would take effective and decisive countermeasures.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taipei last August. Several other delegations of US lawmakers and governors then visited Taiwan in the wake of Pelosi’s junket. China considers such visits as provocations and interference in its domestic affairs, as well as support for Taiwan separatists.

China's largest island, Taiwan, has been governed by its own administration since 1949, but Beijing considers it an integral part of a unified country. Washington remains Taipei's main supplier of weapons and military equipment.