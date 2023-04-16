Enrique Mora replaces Borrell as EU representative at G7 foreign ministers' meeting

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 16. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora represents the European Union at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) in the Japanese city of Karuizawa, the organizers of the meeting told TASS on Sunday.

It was originally assumed that the EU would be represented at the meeting by the head of EU diplomacy Joseph Borrell, but on April 12 he announced he had contracted coronavirus. Borrell also canceled his trip to China.

The meeting of G7 foreign ministers is held in Japan’s city of Karuizawa in the Nagano prefecture on April 16-18.