Talks are only path to resolving Ukraine issue, China tells Germany’s top diplomat — MFA

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Chinese officials meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday stressed that promoting peace talks should be seen as the only path to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

"This morning, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Germany’s top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, held the Sixth China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security," he said in response to a TASS question.

"With regard to the Ukraine issue, China emphasized that the only way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis was to promote the peace process and negotiations," Wang noted.

The Chinese diplomat reconfirmed that Beijing was ready to contribute to resolving the Ukrainian conflict. "We also hope that all interested parties will keep a cool head," he added. According to Wang, China expects that joint efforts will be made to advance the peace process in Ukraine.