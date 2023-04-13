Trump arrives at New York State Attorney General’s office to testify — TV

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the office of New York State Attorney General Leticia James on Thursday to testify in the case of his Trump Organization's alleged financial fraud, CNN reported.

The case is unrelated to the financial fraud charges filed against the former US president last week. Last August, Trump had already testified to Attorney General Leticia James. The prosecutor's hearing then lasted about four hours.

The New York State Attorney General's Office has no plans to take any action against Trump at this time, that is, to file charges against him or to arrest him. After his testimony, he will be able to return to the state of Florida.