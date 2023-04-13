China reacts with understanding to postponement of EU official Borrell’s visit — diplomat

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS/. China has reacted with understanding to the postponement of European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s scheduled visit, due to his contracting a case of COVID-19 earlier, and wishes him a speedy recovery and invites the European official to visit Beijing at a time convenient for both sides, a Chinese diplomat said on Thursday.

"The European side notified China about the decision of [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep] Borrel to postpone his visit to the PRC due to his testing positive for COVID-19," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, speaking at a news briefing.

"China relates to [the situation] with complete understating, wishes Mr. Borrell a speedy recovery and invites him to visit China at any time that is convenient for both sides," Wang added.

The European Union foreign policy chief was scheduled to pay an official visit to China on April 13-15, following the recent official visits to the country by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Borrell was set to discuss in Beijing bilateral relations between the European Union and China, as well as the present-day global agenda. On Wednesday, the EU diplomatic chief stated that he was forced to postpone his visit to China, however, because he had tested positive for the coronavirus.