MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers registered a ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the bulletin on the peacekeeping contingent in the region Thursday, adding that no one was injured.

"A ceasefire regime violation was registered in the Martuni Region. No one was injured,""the statement says.

According to the Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent is processing the incident with Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.