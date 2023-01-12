Russia frees American national Taylor Dudley, states US Richardson Center

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. US citizen Taylor Dudley, detained last April in Russia, has been handed over to the American side on Thursday via the Russian and Polish border guard line, the US Richardson Center announced in a statement.

"Governor Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center are thrilled to announce that Navy veteran, Taylor Dudley, has been released from Russia today, January 12, 2023…," the statement reads.

According to the statement, Dudley was handed over "at the Russia-Poland Bagrationovsk-Bezledy border crossing, and is currently with the Richardson Center team, on his way home, together with his mother Shelley".