TEL AVIV, January 6. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu could be an efficient mediator between Moscow and Kiev, advisor to the head of office of the Ukrainian President Mikhail Podolyak said in an interview with the I24 TV Channel.

"I have no doubts Netanyahu can be an efficient mediator because he clearly understands what modern wars represent and what the essence of mediation in such conditions is," he said.