SpaceX launches Falcon rocket with commercial satellites

NEW YORK, November 26. /TASS/. The US company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday on a mission to put 114 commercial satellites into orbit, according to a livestream of the launch on the company’s website.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket on the Transporter-6 mission took place at 9:56 a.m. EST (5.56 p.m. Moscow Time) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Falcon 9 is to deliver 114 microsatellites and other spacecraft into orbit.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket has already made 14 flights. SpaceX intends to return this Falcon 9 booster to the Earth. The stage is expected to descend smoothly to a landing pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for a touchdown in automatic mode. This technology enables the company to reduce the cost of next launches.