MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The current crackdown on Ukraine’s oligarchs was authorized by the West, but the country’s current authorities should brace for the same plight, the former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS in an interview.

"The oligarchs in Ukraine control too much wealth. They are a threat to the influence of the Ukrainian dictator. Plunder is a nice bonus for Zelensky’s entourage. He is consumed by a drive for unlimited power, but in reality, he is a puppet, with the Americans pulling the strings. When the US decides that these stooges have amassed enough wealth, it will rip them off," Miroshnik said.

According to Wednesday’s media reports, Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Zhevago, one of Ukraine’s five richest tycoons according to Forbes, was detained at France’s Courchelle resort at the request of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation. A package of documents for his extradition is being prepared. As the SBI said, "the property of the oligarch, as well as the related legal entities, has been seized."

The SBI suspects Zhevago of embezzlement, theft of property and money laundering.