Minsk sees eye to eye with Moscow on debt restructuring, says Belarusian PM

MINSK, 20 December. /TASS/. Following talks between Putin and Lukashenko, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko of Belarus stated that Minsk saw eye to eye with Moscow on restructuring Belarusian financial obligations.

"We heard a fully unified position on all issues from the presidents. There are economic nuances. In particular, the Russian Federation provides credit support for the restructuring of Belarus' debt to Russian financial institutions. This topic was also brought up. It was fully understood by [our] Russian colleagues. Under these conditions, an opportunity exists to support the Belarusian economy. It is necessary to calculate the final amount," Golovchenko was quoted as saying by the SB. Belarus Today news outlet on Tuesday.

Minsk and Moscow have found solutions on all fronts during these negotiations, he noted. "Before it used to be that after discussing the issues, each remained unconvinced. I didn’t get the feeling that the presidents didn’t concur on something or that the governments are unaware of how to implement any agreement. And this is what dramatically sets apart yesterday’s meeting from those taking place 3-5 years ago," he pointed out.