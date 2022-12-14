Armenia contacts ECHR over situation around Lachin corridor

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. Armenia contacted the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and informed it about the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the Office of the Armenian Representative for International Legal Affairs announced Wednesday.

"Armenia contacted the European Court of Human Rights, demanding to implement security measures against Azerbaijan and oblige it to unblock the Lachin corridor. We will provide additional information on the ongoing processes and further development of the situation with international courts," the statement reads.

On Monday, a group of Azerbaijani nationals, who called themselves ecologists, blocked the Lachin corridor. It is the only road connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan viewed this as a provocation of the official Baku, aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the unrecognized republic.