BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. Pristina must observe all the existing agreements and behave in conformity with international law, only in this case relations can be normalized, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"A message to all others: to establish the Community of Serb Municipalities, to respect the rights and freedoms of the Serbs and Serbia, to behave in conformity with the existing agreements and international law, because it is the only way to begin to normalize relations and our life," he wrote on his Instagram (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist) account.

"We continue to strive for peace, for a better life and the future of our children using all legal means. Serbia will win!" he stressed.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic noted earlier in the day that Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti cares little about international agreements and resolutions on the settlement of the Kosovo issue. She stressed that Kurti interprets Serbia’s calls for peace and stability, for an open and fair dialogue, mutual respect and the implementation of the existing agreements between Belgrade and Pristina only as a threat.