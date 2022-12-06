'Not worthy': Arizona congressman questions US support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. United States Congressman Paul Gosar castigated Washington’s 'immoral' support for Kiev on Monday.

"Our continued support of this war in Ukraine is immoral," the Republican lawmaker wrote on Twitter, commenting on a video showing the bombing of a church in Donetsk by Ukraine’s armed forces. "The deaths continue and Ukraine (in addition to comprising Nazi regiments) has become an authoritarian regime not worthy of any support. I support peace talks, not death and destruction. Not bombing churches," the US congressman emphasized.

In October, Gosar wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky inviting them to come to Phoenix, Arizona to engage in peace talks.