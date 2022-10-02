Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan started in Geneva

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan began in Geneva Sunday evening, Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov started in Geneva," the Ministry announced.

Earlier on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the two ministers would meet in Geneva to begin working on a peace treaty between the two countries.

On September 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced shelling of several settlements from Azerbaijan. Baku claimed that this was a response to provocations from Yerevan. Later, Azerbaijan said that a ceasefire agreement was achieved, but Armenia claimed that the shelling continued. The Security Council of Armenia held an emergency meeting, and a decision was made to contact Russia, CSTO and the UN Security Council for aid. Both sides periodically report new incidents at the border.