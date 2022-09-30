Putin and King of Bahrain discuss global and regional situations over phone — media

CAIRO, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a telephone conversation on Friday, the leaders discussed the situation in the world and in the region, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to its information, the sides discussed "recent developments in the regional and international arenas." The leaders emphasized "the importance of consolidating the efforts of all parties to establish a sustainable and comprehensive peace that guarantees the interests and national security of all countries." According to the news agency, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa noted "the importance of activating channels of dialogue and negotiations" in order to "achieve peace and development for all."

In addition, the conversation touched on "the issue of commitments to the parties to the OPEC+ agreement, the importance of constant coordination and commitment to the alliance's decisions."

The sides also allegedly discussed the "historic and developing bilateral relations" between Russia and Bahrain.