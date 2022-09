ROME, September 26. /TASS/. A center-right coalition consisting of the Brothers of Italy, League and Forza Italia parties gained 44.53% of the vote in the Senate election in Italy with more than 90% of the ballots counted, according to data on the Interior Ministry’s website.

As for the lower house elections, the center-right garnered 44.34%.

Leader of the Brothers of Italy party Giorgia Meloni is highly likely to be nominated to be prime minister.