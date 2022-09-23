BRICS members commit to respect territorial integrity of all states — joint statement

NEW DELHI, September 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have committed to respect territorial integrity of all countries in a joint statement of foreign ministers, released on Friday.

"The Ministers committed to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, stressed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, and supported all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises," reads a statement adopted following the meeting of BRICS ministers of foreign affairs on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The foreign ministers of the BRICS countries expressed their concern about increased and ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world in a joint statement of foreign ministers, released on Friday.

"The Ministers expressed concerns regarding the increased and ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world," reads a statement adopted.