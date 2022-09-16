DPR nationalizes towers, equipment of Ukrainian mobile operators

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. The property, assets, equipment and towers of Ukrainian mobile operators have been nationalized in the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to a resolution published on the website of the republic's State Defense Committee.

"[We hereby demand] to turn over mobile telecommunications network facilities, base stations and their components, network equipment, lines, facilities and means of communication, <...> as well as other movable and immovable property, inventories and other tangible and intangible assets belonging to private joint stock company Kievstar, Lifesell LLC and Trimob LLC, located in the Donetsk People's Republic, including in the territories temporarily under Ukraine’s control, to the state ownership of the Donetsk People's Republic without compensation to the owners of such facilities," the document reads.

It is specified that this property is transferred to the DPR state unitary enterprise ‘Republican Telecommunications Operator’ on the right of economic management.