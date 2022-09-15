World has not been closer to nuclear conflict since Cuban Missile Crisis — UNGA president

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. The world has not been that close to a nuclear conflict since the times of the Caribbean Crisis, according to President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

"We have never been closer to a real nuclear conflict since the Cuban Missile Crisis than this year. And I think, it's a very, very serious warning sign to all of us," he said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the UN High-Level Week which kicks off on September 20. "The nuclear option should not be implemented. Nuclear option should be ruled out from the toolbox of the member states," the UNGA president stressed, adding that the world shouldn’t return to the era when nuclear arms were used "as a political weapon on a weekly or monthly basis."

In the summer of 1962, within the framework of the Anadyr secret operation, the USSR delivered ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads to Cuba as well as deployed over 40,000 personnel there. In October, the missiles were detected by US intelligence which led to a major exacerbation in USSR-US relations known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.