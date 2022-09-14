Allied forces repel new Ukrainian attempts of offensive in Kherson Region — authorities

KHERSON, September 14. /TASS/. Last night the allied forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance in the Kherson Region near the villages of Davydov Brod and Kiselevka, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The front line is stable. At night there were attempts to enter Davydov Brod and in the area of Kisilevka, all repulsed," the official said, responding to a question about the situation on the line of contact.

The deputy head of the administration stressed that there were no preconditions for changing the situation in favor of the Ukrainian armed forces in these directions.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kherson Region was under full control of Russian troops. In late April, a military-civilian administration was formed. The region's authorities have repeatedly announced plans to become part of the Russian Federation.