German top diplomat pledges continued military support for Ukraine

KIEV, September 10. /TASS/. Germany will continue providing Ukraine with military support, including with weapons, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday in a televised interview with RTL and nt-v channels during her visit to Kiev.

"Looking at eastern and southern Ukraine, we see how important the supplies of weapons are," she said.

"In particular, the weapons we supply have now made it possible to retake some cities," Baerbock claimed. "That is why we need to maintain support with [delivering] weapons in the coming few months," she added.