Ukraine shells Zaporozhye plant using drones two days in row — authorities

ENERGODAR, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been dropping shells on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from drones for the last two days, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civil administration (MCA) of Energodar, told TASS on Thursday.

"No strikes from barrel artillery have been observed at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at the moment, but drones occasionally fly in. Drones have been dropping projectiles on the territory of plant itself <...> for the last two days," he said.

After the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission’s visit to the plant, the organization suggested creating a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and recommended to immediately stop shelling at the site and in its vicinity.