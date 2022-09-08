Ukraine’s admission proves who was shelling nuke plant — Energodar official

ENERGODAR, September 8. /TASS/. Following the admission by Ukraine’s General Staff, there can be no doubts as to who has been shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Head of Energodar’s military-civilian administration Alexander Volga told TASS on Thursday.

"The most important thing is that by the evening after we submitted all the documents directly on this power plant, the General Staff of Ukraine specifically admitted its participation in delivering strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP. There simply cannot be any doubts [as to who has been shelling the plant]," he said.

On September 2, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that it had been delivering strikes on targets in Kherson and Energodar, saying those were the "precision strikes" on the allegedly military targets. That said, the region’s authorities repeatedly stressed that there were no military facilities in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye NPP.