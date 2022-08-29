Tehran says Israeli assassinations of Iranian scientists won’t stop nuclear program

TEHRAN, August 29. /TASS/. Tehran is entitled to a nuclear program and Israel’s attempts to kill Iranian scientists won’t stop its development, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a press conference on Monday.

"The nuclear program is Iran's right. No one can take it away from us," he said.

According to the president, "Israeli threats have not worked and will not work." "The murders of nuclear scientists and our heroes were intended to make us stop [the nuclear program], but we did not," he stressed, "No action by Israel will stop us."

In recent years, there have been several assassination attempts on Iranian scientists involved in the development of Iran's nuclear program, including the assassination of top nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020. According to Western media reports, this assassination was organized by the Israeli secret services.