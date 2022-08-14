Istanbul Center authorizes departure of two ships for Ukraine’s Chernomorsk

UNITED NATIONS, August 14. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Sunday authorized the departure of two ships for the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk.

According to the Center, it has sanctioned the movement of six ships via the maritime humanitarian corridor. Thus, two ships - MV Kafkam Etler and MV Zelek Star - passed through the Sea of Marmara and will head to Chernomorsk. The ships MV Great Arsenal, MV Zumrut Ana, and MV Ocean S will be inspected tomorrow and in case of a positive decision will head to Chernomorsk.

The Kubrosliy ship, bound to Odessa, will be inspected on August 15

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.